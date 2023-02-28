Free Subscription

Business|Furniture & homewares

Harvey Norman turns its attention offshore as profit falls

(Source: Bigstock.)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
February 28, 2023< 1 mins read

Electronics and furniture retailer Harvey Norman Holdings has reported a 15 per cent fall in profits in its December half.

The company owns and operates Harvey Norman, Domayne and Joyce Mayne brands.

Total system sales revenue for the year was $4.98 billion while company-operated revenue reached $1.47 billion.

EBITDA fell 8 per cent to $694 million while tax-paid profit slumped 15.1 per cent to $365.9 million.

The group’s overseas retail profitability declined 22.5 per cent to $28.9 million primarily due to difficult trading conditions in New Zealand while its total assets increased to $7.81 billion, up 7.8 per cent during the half.

Harvey Norman chairman Gerry Harvey said the business will continue to assist each franchisee with the necessary tools and digital structure to invest in their customers.

“Amid the macroeconomic headwinds of the past year, we have grown our integrated retail, franchise, property and digital business across eight countries to nearly $5 billion in system sales for the current half-year period.”

The company plans to recommence its offshore expansion plans, growing its store footprint in Malaysia to 80 stores by the end of 2028.

