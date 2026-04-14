BusinessStrategy

Gérard Darel’s CEOs on China: “We’re here to build something long-term”

Gérard Darel
Parisian ready-to-wear label Gérard Darel has recently expanded in China.
By Tong Van
Parisian ready-to-wear label Gérard Darel has recently expanded in China, opening stores in Shanghai and Hangzhou with more cities in its sights. The brand’s co-CEOs, David Maruani and Laurent Gerbi, travelled to China themselves to make the case in person. Founded in 1971 by Danièle and Gérard Darel, the brand sold out to private equity firm Advent International in 2008, only to fall into receivership. The founding Gerbi family bought the struggling company back in 2015 and set about resto

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