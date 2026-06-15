BusinessSports & adventure

Meet Mike Ashley: the power-drinking billionaire eyeing Accent Group

A Sports Direct store
(Source: Sports Direct)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
He’s arranged surveillance to secretly film a rival. He bought a Premier League football club and alienated every fan. And he once described himself as a “power drinker” – in court. Now, at 61, Britain’s most controversial businessman is at it again – lobbing takeover bids across two continents, with his sights trained on German icon Hugo Boss and Australian footwear giant Accent Group.  So who exactly is Mike Ashley?   From squash courts to retail empire Born in Burnham,

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