BusinessStrategy

How the rise of the patient shopper is reshaping Australian retail

Two Gen Z shoppers browsing books at an indoor shopping center.
Nearly six in 10 Australian shoppers no longer buy at full price, according to KPMG report.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Australian retail is no longer simply weathering a cost of living downturn. It is being forced to adapt to a consumer who has learned to wait. “Sales become the time to buy, often with planning in between so they’re prepared,” Rachael Hockaday, managing director of retail performance agency Haeday, told Inside Retail. She said shoppers were increasingly arriving at major sales events with a clear idea of what they wanted and the price they were willing to pay. The result is a market squeez

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