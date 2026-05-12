Federal Budget shows ‘steps in the right direction’, but retailers want more

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has delivered his fifth Federal Budget, one that brought a raft of changes to Australia’s retail landscape with productivity, regulation, and the conduct of offshore competitors such as Shein and Temu under the micriscope.

Chalmers’ self-described “most important and ambitious Budget in decades” introduced the instant asset write-off, making the $20,000 write-off for small businesses with a turnover below $10 million permanent, which the government says will save small businesses around $32 million per year in compliance costs; it introduced commitments to reduce the regulatory burden by $10.2 billion per year; it announced the loss carry-back refund, where businesses can use current-year losses to claim a refund against tax paid in the previous two years, which it estimates to help more than 85,000 businesses.

Retailers were also supported by new, strict measures against low-cost offshore retailers, such as Shein and Temu, which will bring increased ACCC scrutiny on product safety, and a crackdown on “unfair” online trading practices.

These fiscal changes were joined by the Chalmers’ announcement of a “single national market”, which he claims would make it easier to run a business across states and territories by harmonising state retail tenancy frameworks.

“It’s clear there are steps in the right direction, but there is a long way to go to meaningfully improve competitiveness, reduce business costs, and lift productivity,” Australian Retail Council (ARC) chief economist and chief policy officer, Glenn Fahey, said. “It is critical the government elaborates on its plan for incentivising states and territories to seize the moment for national harmonisation.”

The country’s small businesses also recognised green shoots of positivity

“There are some encouraging signs in this budget that recognise the need to improve the operating environment for small businesses and reduce friction across the economy,” Council of Small Business Organisations Australia (COSBOA) CEO, Skye Cappuccio, said.

But a budget that will see the government deficit sit at $31.5 billion, just over 1 per cent of GDP, will do little to stave off the RBA’s higher interest rates.

“It’s clear Australia’s budget and debt position will remain under pressure for some time, which makes the task of bringing inflation under control more challenging and creates ongoing pressure for businesses and households,” Fahey added.