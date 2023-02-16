Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Shopping centres & malls

Charter Hall Retail earnings up as occupancy remains high

(Source: Bigstock)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
February 16, 2023< 1 mins read

Charter Hall Retail Reit, the trans-Tasman owner of malls and retail properties, has reported $124.7 million in statutory tax-paid profits in interim results.

Charter Hall Retail Reit is managed by Charter Hall Group (CQR), one of Australia’s leading property groups.

For the six months to December 31, operating earnings were $83.4 million, up 1.6 per cent compared to the prior corresponding period.

Major tenants such as Woolworths, Coles, BP, Wesfarmers, Aldi, Ampol and Gull represented 56 per cent of rental income.

Shopping centre portfolio occupancy grew 98.6 per cent, up from 98.5 per cent compared to June last year.

Specialty leasing spreads rose 3 per cent with 112 specialty lease renewals and 82 new leases achieved over the period.

Charter Hall Retail’s CEO Ben Ellis said the result demonstrates the “resilience and underlying strength” of the CQR portfolio.

“CQR’s unique portfolio of long weighted average lease expiry (WALE) and convenience retail assets with 59 per cent of portfolio income growth linked to inflation continues to produce meaningful income growth for investors.”

Last August, the company acquired a 49 per cent stake in a portfolio of 51 long Wale convenience retail properties leased to Z Energy Limited in New Zealand.

The group expects positive leasing spreads, high occupancy levels and moving annual turnover growth to continue moving forward.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Wesfarmers warns of more Covid disruption after first-half profit dives
Hardware
Wesfarmers warns of more Covid disruption after first-half profit dives
Victoria, NSW ease Covid restrictions impacting retailers
Legal
Victoria, NSW ease Covid restrictions impacting retailers
Covid closures eat into Hallenstein Glasson sales and profit
Financial
Covid closures eat into Hallenstein Glasson sales and profit
Catch sales growth stagnates in first half
Marketplace
Catch sales growth stagnates in first half
Former Mastercard exec to head up e-gift retailer Prezzee
HR
Former Mastercard exec to head up e-gift retailer Prezzee
Author's latest articles
David Jones reveals plans for WorldPride month
Department stores
David Jones reveals plans for WorldPride month
Super Retail Group’s interim profit up 30 per cent as all four brands rebound
Sports & adventure
Super Retail Group’s interim profit up 30 per cent as all four brands rebound
Retail sales recovery boosts Vicinity Centres’ bottom line
Shopping centres & malls
Retail sales recovery boosts Vicinity Centres’ bottom line
Apparel sales drive Redbubble revenue in latest half
Marketplace
Apparel sales drive Redbubble revenue in latest half
Kmart underpins strong half for Wesfarmers – but inflation fears loom
Hardware
Kmart underpins strong half for Wesfarmers – but inflation fears loom