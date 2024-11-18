BusinessFurniture & homewares

Dusk’s sales increase in first 20 weeks

four dusk native birds cathedral candles
Dusk’s sales soared 12.7 per cent in the first 20 weeks of the fiscal year. (Source: Dusk Australia/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Dusk posted higher sales in both online and physical stores in the first 20 weeks of the fiscal year.

The home fragrance retailer’s sales rose 12.7 per cent year over year, with like-for-like sales growing 11.5 per cent.

Online sales surged 41.2 per cent, while brick-and-mortar store sales jumped 10.7 per cent.

“We have opened two new stores and further extended our reach with the launch of 12 pop-ups in flagship centres across the country,” said Vlad Yakubson, Dusk CEO and MD.

“This forms part of our ongoing test and learn approach with the aim of growing our market share and brand awareness during the key gifting season.”

