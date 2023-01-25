Free Subscription

Business|Management

Dusk CEO Peter King resigns, sparking transition plan

(Source: Dusk)
User Image
Irene Dong
January 25, 2023< 1 mins read

Dusk CEO and MD Peter King will step down from his position, after almost nine years working for the retailer. 

King will continue to oversee the company until August, at which point Dusk expects to have appointed a new CEO. Dusk’s chairman, John Joyce, said King has developed an “excellent” executive team and has made an “invaluable” contribution since 2014.

“Peter is a ‘team and company first leader,” Joyce said. 

“Consistent with this approach, Peter will continue to lead dusk through to mid-2023. We are thankful for his outstanding leadership and the professional manner in which he has engaged in a considered process to allow for his own succession in due course.” 

King said he is focused on closing off FY23 strongly and will work closely with the board to choose a future leader for the company.

“Having just completed my ninth Christmas as CEO of Dusk, I believe now is the right time for someone else to take the company forward,” he said. 

Dusk, founded in 1999, is an Australian-headquartered supplier of home fragrance items such as candles, diffusers, essential oils, and fragrance homewares.

The brand last year announced plans to expand into New Zealand with three new stores to be launched in Auckland and Wellington. 

