Why Platypus’ new loyalty scheme promotes free gigs over discounts

s program had become complicated, commoditised and disconnected from the broader brand experience. Customer research across Australia and New Zealand showed that existing schemes – Platypus’ included – felt overly complex and interchangeable, with little perceived value or differentiation. In response, Platypus stripped the model back to what younger shoppers said they wanted most, simplicity and immediacy. At the core of Kicks Club is a straightforward rewards mechanic, members receive a voucher for every threshold of spend, alongside birthday rewards, early access to sales and launches, and exclusive member-only offers. This clear value exchange is designed to be easily understood at a glance, reducing friction at sign‑up and at the point of sale. As Sara Long, head of e‑commerce at Platypus, told Inside Retail, “we designed ours to be simple, rewarding and culture-led.” Signalling a deliberate shift away from the gamified accumulation models that dominate the category. Loyalty as a cultural access pass The real differentiation, however, sits in how Platypus has reframed loyalty as a vehicle for cultural participation. Through a partnership with Live Nation, Kicks Club members are invited to free events across key cities, featuring emerging artists and brand partners. These gigs turn the program into an always-on calendar of experiences that align with Gen Z and Millennial passions, including music discovery, self‑expression and shared moments with friends. Long is explicit that this access layer is what makes the proposition resonate with younger audiences. “Members are invited to free, monthly events hosted across different states, connecting them to music, culture and the brands they love,” she said. “This creates an emotional connection beyond the transaction.” Internally, Platypus positions these events not as add-ons but as the core expression of what the brand stands for, with every major campaign now running through the Kicks Club lens. Crucially, the Live Nation partnership is underpinned by data on youth culture rather than intuition alone. Research cited by Platypus shows that an overwhelming majority of Gen Z and Millennials consider music integral to their identity and are more likely to shop with brands that show up in their music experiences. For Long, this insight provided conviction. The collaboration was “a natural extension” of what their customers were already telling them and has helped shift relationships “from transactional to genuinely community-led.” Data, feedback and store-floor conviction Behind the scenes, Kicks Club functions as a data engine as much as an engagement platform. The decision to retire the previous program was itself driven by analytics. Declining sign‑ups and falling participation signalled that the model had stopped resonating, and further research confirmed that complexity and low perceived value were key pain points. Platypus now uses loyalty data to inform campaign design, product introductions and event strategy, reorienting its marketing rhythm around experiences that members want to attend rather than promotions they feel obliged to activate. Measurement goes beyond classic repeat‑purchase or redemption rates. The team tracks new member growth, purchase frequency, average spend and lifetime value compared to non‑members, as well as engagement across email and owned channels. Because each Kicks Club activation is embedded within a broader brand campaign, Platypus can attribute how specific events introduce customers to new brands in the portfolio and drive first‑time purchases. Qualitative indicators also matter. Long points to the reaction of store teams as an early signal that the new proposition was cutting through. Their enthusiasm, and the way they “bring it to life with customers every day,” has been critical in driving authentic uptake. Youth engagement as a competitive moat In a category where loyalty programs tend to be interchangeable grids of tiers, points and periodic discounts, Platypus’ approach is deliberately contrarian. Rather than treating loyalty as a tactical add‑on, the retailer has embedded Kicks Club into the centre of its brand and campaign architecture, effectively turning membership into the organising principle of its marketing ecosystem. For youth cohorts increasingly sceptical of generic promotions but hungry for experiences that reflect their identity, this blend of simple rewards and music‑led access offers a compelling reason not just to shop, but to belong. From a business perspective, the strategic bet is clear. By aligning loyalty mechanics with cultural relevance, Platypus is seeking to defend and deepen its share of the next generation of footwear consumers. If Kicks Club continues to prove that community-first loyalty can move the needle on both engagement and brand equity, it may offer a blueprint for how retailers can compete in a landscape where discounts are easily matched, but meaningful experiences are far harder to copy. Further reading: Why customers aren’t coming back (and what you can do about it)