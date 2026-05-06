BusinessMarketing

Why Platypus’ new loyalty scheme promotes free gigs over discounts

“We designed ours to be simple, rewarding and culture-led.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Platypus Shoes is betting that the future of footwear loyalty will be won on the dance floor as much as at the checkout. The retailer has replaced its points-based program with a new scheme that invites members to attend exclusive, free gigs featuring emerging artists and brand partners. In other words, Platypus is positioning ‘Kicks Club’ as a cultural access pass rather than a discount engine. From points to participation Kicks Club was born out of a clear diagnosis: The legacy points prog

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