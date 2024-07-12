BusinessCustomer

How to use behavioural data analytics to enhance customer experience

Sourced: Klaviyo. (Source: Klaviyo)
By Richard Taylor
Collecting data is just the first step. The real value in your data lies in how you analyse it and the insights you uncover. It all starts with setting clear objectives. Understanding customer behaviour is pivotal to delivering exceptional customer experiences (CX) online.  Retailers are increasingly turning to advanced behavioural data analytics to gain insights into user interactions, preferences, and sentiment.  By analysing these interactions, businesses can tailor their offerings, imp

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay