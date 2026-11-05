How Sephora is making global beauty feel local in Australia

a stronger challenger Since entering Australia in 2014, Sephora has struggled to translate its international scale into local dominance. In August, the Australian Financial Review reported seven consecutive years of losses and a network of 37 stores across Australia and New Zealand, compared with Mecca’s 110. Plans for nine additional stores over three years signal continued investment, but a larger footprint is only part of the task. Sephora also needs compelling reasons for shoppers to switch. Its evolving range provides one. Earlier this year, Hourglass joined Sephora after 16 years of exclusivity with Mecca, giving the challenger a brand long associated with its rival. The addition illustrates why assortment matters competitively. Securing sought-after names can change where customers shop, while a campaign highlighting those brands can help turn individual product demand into broader consideration of the retailer carrying them. “While the seal is globally recognised, we localised the campaign to resonate with Australian consumers and spotlight our exclusive makeup assortment,” Tsoukalas said. That assortment also includes Haus Labs, Tarte, One/Size, Makeup by Mario, Patrick Ta Beauty and Sephora Collection. Rather than promoting those names separately, Only at Sephora connects them under a single proposition, giving shoppers a clearer reason to choose the retailer over competing beauty destinations. Turning range into a retail advantage For consumers already encountering beauty brands through social media and global creators, access alone is only part of the equation. “We translate global beauty hype into locally relevant experiences,” Tsoukalas said. “While products can often be purchased online, Sephora offers the opportunity to discover, touch and experiment with brands in person.” That makes its investment in stores complementary to its brand strategy, creating places where awareness can become a purchase. “Our Merit launch (a cult minimalist makeup brand) is a great example of bringing global awareness to life through physical retail, creating meaningful connections between customers and brands,” Tsoukalas said. The work, he continued, extends beyond opening day through sampling, creator partnerships and store experiences. Those investments give Sephora a way to compete on customer confidence and service, as well as the desirability of its range. Selecting the right brands is therefore as important as securing attention for their arrival. “We look beyond social hype to assess product differentiation, local relevance and long-term potential,” Tsoukalas said. “Our decisions are informed by customer behaviour, search trends, social conversations and Beauty Advisor feedback, ensuring each brand brings something meaningful to our assortment.” The aim is a range that supports sustained demand rather than a succession of short-lived launches. From brand demand to retailer loyalty Only at Sephora gives that investment a consumer message. The campaign seeks to make the retailer’s expanding assortment recognisable as a collective advantage, rather than a series of unrelated additions. Its local execution supports that task, but the competitive proposition rests on what shoppers can find and experience. For Sephora, the opportunity is to convert interest in global beauty into a stronger reason to visit, purchase and return.