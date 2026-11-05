BusinessMarketing

How Sephora is making global beauty feel local in Australia

Only at Sephora is its first Australian-concepted and locally shot campaign.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
“We want Sephora to be Australia’s destination for discovering what’s next in beauty,” George Tsoukalas, general manager of Sephora ANZ told Inside Retail. For the LVMH-backed beauty retailer, that ambition is also a competitive challenge. Its locally developed Only at Sephora campaign puts its exclusive range at the centre of a broader investment in brands, stores and customer experiences designed to strengthen its position in a market where Mecca remains the dominant rival. Building a

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