Curating community: Retail’s answer to the loneliness crisis

mix and grow relationships. This change answers a more fundamental crisis: the plague of loneliness eroding society. Social isolation and loneliness are at historical highs. Paradoxically, even with people more connected than ever. One recent study from an American Psychological Association poll shows that 17 per cent of people worldwide reported they felt lonely, with notably higher rates among young people (24 per cent) and those from lower-income homes (27 per cent). The Covid-19 epidemic brought to light flaws in our social media networks, therefore aggravating this problem. Conventional lines of association – religious institutions, civic groups, and neighbourhood gatherings – have disappeared. And social media, even if it provides some connectivity, can also sometimes make people feel disconnected. The curated highlight reels on such platforms lead to feelings of inadequacy, which can drive people to distance themselves from their community. This is both a public and personal health-related issue. Several physical and psychological diseases like anxiety, depression, heart disease, along with increased death risk, have been connected to persistent loneliness. Studies reveal that social isolation increases the early death risk by 26 per cent. Real relationships in our neighbourhoods need to be encouraged. Retail as champion for community development There are, however, greenshoots. Retail has become an unanticipated solution in the absence of traditional public venues. Fostering community, providing opportunities for involvement, and helping people feel like they belong. Retail environments are seen as centres of social interaction, education, and connection. Particularly among Millennials and Gen Z, modern consumers seek experiences, relationships and community, along with products and services. Patagonia has turned its stores into headquarters for environmental campaigning, including events for nearby activist groups and viewing of environmental movies. Apart from promoting outdoor goods, they inspire people to participate in local activities focused on urgent environmental problems. Global giant Apple’s Today at Apple events transform retail environments into artistic and instructional venues. Offering free seminars in computing, music and photography, Apple encourages knowledge and innovation among its consumers, enhancing its brand association with progressive thinking. Canadian-US activewear maker Lululemon offers free yoga classes and fitness activities to help a community of health-conscious individuals integrate the brand with personal wellness. Linking these feel-good sensations with the brand even when people are wearing the clothing elsewhere. These companies know that helping nearby communities creates emotional links strong enough to promote lifetime loyalty and counteract the challenges e-commerce presents, such as price comparison, opportunistic shopping and purchase deferral. It creates communities based on common beliefs and interests, thereby strengthening relationships instead of merely business ties. Relationships that create brand stickiness and self-sustaining brand engagement. Companies as models for belonging The change is striking. Brand loyalty is increasingly becoming a shorthand vector for all kinds of social signals and tribal affiliation. These days, people seek connection, values and identity in brands rather than merely in objects. McKinsey & Company research has found that 71 per cent of consumers look for tailored interactions from businesses, and among those 76 per cent get frustrated when businesses fail to provide them. This need for customisation emphasises the need for developing relevant brand experiences for consumers. Gen Z’s shopping patterns present a great opportunity for stores to become vibrant community hubs and interesting third spaces. Physical retail spaces have the potential to become dynamic social hubs from simple transactions since 64 per cent of Gen Z prefers in-store experiences and 39 per cent are always in browsing mode. Retailers can directly address the loneliness epidemic by building these relationships, giving Gen Z a sense of community and belonging that can translate into improved long-term loyalty as their earning potential increases. Retailers can deliberately plan events that complement brand values, create welcoming areas for unplanned meetings, and create interactive displays that encourage group involvement, positioning themselves centrally in the social scene of Gen Z. By doing this, they not only improve their foot traffic but also build a committed community where the brand is seen as a basic component of a way of life and identity. This trend reveals the need for community during a time when conventional ties have lost their strength. Clever retailers are planning events and environments that bring like-minded customers together, turning their brand into a means of connection. Setting ground rules Creating good retail third spaces calls for considerable thought and deep awareness of community requirements. Retailers should consider these concepts: Design places where people might linger. Comfortable furniture, warm lighting and pleasing décor help areas seem more like living rooms than corporate environments. Create areas flexible enough to accommodate varying group sizes and activities. Flexible layouts and modular furniture assist with everything from private meetings to larger community events. Plan frequent program events such as lectures, reading groups, or product demos supporting community involvement. These initiatives draw foot traffic and create notable interactions. While the goal is to enable in-person interactions, appropriate technological deployment helps enhance the third space experience. Interactive displays, charging stations, and free wi-fi allow groups as well as individuals to be engaged. The idea is to exploit technology as a tool to encourage actual relationships. Good third spaces reflect and celebrate their neighbourhoods. Work with nearby artists, plan community events, and highlight locally produced goods to create a unique venue character. It is important to establish a sense of co-creation between brand, locale and customer; if there’s a lack of collective ownership over the space, then it won’t work. Challenges and points of reference These kinds of changes cause problems. Retailers will need to negotiate: Managing profitability and community: One has to strike the best balance between supporting a friendly community atmosphere and maintaining a profitable retail store. Retailers have to design strategies for profit from greater foot traffic without sacrificing the quality of the experience. Measuring success: Retailers might not entirely appreciate third spaces, based on conventional metrics such as sales per square metre. Retailers should have new KPIs measuring community involvement, brand loyalty and the long-term advantages of developing shared places. Staff as community leaders: Establishing successful third spaces requires employees who reflect the corporate values and assist in community development. This might involve new recruiting guidelines and training programs stressing soft skills like empathy alongside traditional retail knowledge. Local adaptation: In one society, what constitutes a third space could not be so in another. Retailers must always be active and change, since they have to be adaptable to local demand, culture and population. Third spaces in retail will become ever more valuable. We should expect: The lines separating retail from business and pleasure to blur. Mixed-use projects integrating co-working spaces, hospitality, health and fitness, and public areas, including retail third spaces, will create full community ecosystems. Technology will improve these interactions even if in-person meetings will always be a primary priority. For immersive brand experiences or to connect in-store and online communities, augmented reality could be fairly crucial. Changes in data analytics and artificial intelligence could help retailers adapt events, layouts, offers, and third-space experiences, thereby fitting the individual interests and needs of their local markets. A call to action From what I can see, retailers need to adapt or fade in importance. Those rooted in out-of-date, transactional models will continue to lose momentum to e-business. On the other hand, those who embrace third spaces could become essential hubs of activity for their customers. After the loneliness of the epidemic, people yearn for companionship. Retailers who can satisfy this need by creating meaningful third spaces will not only survive but thrive in the new retail climate. This signals the retail revolution. It is time to start building community-centric venues for the future instead of lamenting the decline in traditional retail. The question is whether you will lead or lag this change.