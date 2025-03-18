Cotton On names racing driver Joanne Ciconte as ambassador 

Cotton On has appointed Joanne Ciconte, the youngest driver accepted into the Formula 1 Academy this year, as its brand ambassador.

The 16-year-old Formula 4 racer has already boasted “an impressive” career, winning the Australian Karting Championship Pink Plate in 2023 and being a finalist in the FIA Girls on Track Rising Stars.

Cotton On will sponsor Ciconte both on and off the track, covering expenditures on race days and during training, as well as providing special trackside costumes to guarantee she is always clothed “in pole position”.

“Joanne is an incredible athlete and an inspiration to so many young Australians – she embodies our brand values, and we want to support that,” said Bianca Ginns, MD of Cotton On Brands.

“We’re so excited to work with this rising star and help amplify her profile and elevate her career.”

Last year, luxury conglomerate LVMH secured a 10-year arrangement to become Formula 1’s worldwide partner, which will see the involvement of brands such as Louis Vuitton, Moet & Chandon, and Tag Heuer.