Cosmetics subscription service Bellabox closes suddenly

Beauty subscription box service Bellabox has announced closure of its business, citing economic challenges over the past 12 months.

The decision came after “careful consideration”, the Melbourne-based company said on Instagram.

“Operating a subscription business is no easy feat, and with the current retail landscape being particularly tough, the additional demands and rising costs have made it increasingly challenging for our small Australian-owned business to stay afloat.⁠”

The company will officially close at the end of this month, and the remaining subscription boxes will be sent out in the meantime.

Founded in 2011 by twins Sarah and Emily Hamilton, Bellabox has about 20,000 subscribers, according to its website.

The firm offers a selection of beauty products for $22.95 a month. The price of the box was originally $19.95 but increased in July 2022.