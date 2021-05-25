Free Subscription

Business|Mobile

CommBank app to gain e-commerce offer through Little Birdie partnership

User Image
Dean Blake
May 25, 2021

Online shopping startup Little Birdie has received $30 million in funding from the Commonwealth Bank, which will integrate its e-commerce offer into the CommBank app for users to shop while they bank.

Little Birdie provides users with over 70 million products to search, compare, and track, and can be notified of price drops, sales events and exclusive offers through AI technology and a community of savvy shoppers.

CBA group executive Angus Sullivan said Australians are increasingly looking to their banking apps to help them intelligently manage their money, and this offer is an extension of that trend.

“This partnership marks a shift in the e-commerce landscape in Australia, seamlessly blending banking and shopping and bringing the experience together,” said CBA group executive Angus Sullivan.

“We believe customers should have access to the world’s best digital experience and our partnership with Little Birdie will give customers access to exclusive industry leading deals.”

As part of the partnership Little Birdie will gain access to CBA’s 11 million customer base and fast track its international expansion plans, while also enhancing the CBA ecosystem for its customers.

Little Birdie chief executive Jon Beros said retailers and brands are constantly looking for new ways to connect with customers, and that Little Birdie’s model aims to solve for this by simplifying the shopping process for customers – creating a marketplace he believes will become a daily habit for savvy shoppers.

“Consumers are bombarded with messages and options on a daily basis, making shopping online an overwhelming experience for many, leading to abandoned shopping carts and customer churn,” said Beros.

“Little Birdie solves this problem with its pioneering retail model that provides shoppers with a smarter and more convenient way to shop. Retailers also take advantage of a new customer acquisition channel that delivers highly qualified customers.”

