Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Luxury

Cettire sales surge in December half, even higher in January

User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
February 7, 2023< 1 mins read

Australian-listed global luxury online retailer Cettire has revealed an “exceptional half” for the business as it continues to grow rapidly while delivering significant profitability.

For the six months to December 31, sales grew 65 per cent to $187.7 million while tax-paid profit reached $8 million.

And demand remained strong through January when sales increased by more than 80 per cent year on year.

A net cash balance of $53.3 million was reported at the end of the half while the adjusted EBITDA margin rose 8.9 per cent to $16.7 million.

Cettire founder and CEO, Dean Mintz, said he is “pleased” the company was able to continue on its growth trajectory while cycling a period of significant marketing investments during the second quarter of FY22.

“We remain laser-focused on executing our strategy to maximise profitable revenue growth. The first half result highlights the potential of our unique business model as well as the benefits of our proprietary technology platform as we continue to scale globally.”

During the half, the company launched a Chinese-language site as part of its localisation initiative to penetrate emerging markets.

This move enabled a 101 per cent increase in gross revenue in these markets compared to the previous period.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Mandatory masks, tests as NY Fashion Week embraces ‘new normal’
Luxury
Mandatory masks, tests as NY Fashion Week embraces ‘new normal’
Woolworths Group unveils new corporate logo and mantra
Marketing
Woolworths Group unveils new corporate logo and mantra
Opinion: Should you run a business before you run a country?
Leadership
Opinion: Should you run a business before you run a country?
What’s old is new again: The rise of rental
Furniture & homewares
What’s old is new again: The rise of rental
Temple & Webster record booming sales growth, active customers
Pureplay
Temple & Webster record booming sales growth, active customers
Author's latest articles
Rockingham, Westpoint Shopping Centre sale deals sealed
Shopping centres & malls
Rockingham, Westpoint Shopping Centre sale deals sealed
Nick Scali sales, profit soar despite rising interest rates
Furniture & homewares
Nick Scali sales, profit soar despite rising interest rates
David Jones to sell sexual wellness products with Frenchie pop up
Health & beauty
David Jones to sell sexual wellness products with Frenchie pop up
Ikea takes stake in $2bn Victorian renewable energy project
Sustainability
Ikea takes stake in $2bn Victorian renewable energy project
World-first ARA program teaches retailers how to transition to net-zero
Sustainability
World-first ARA program teaches retailers how to transition to net-zero