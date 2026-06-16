BusinessStrategy

Why Nike needs to score against Adidas at the World Cup

USA soccer merchandise display.
Nike bets on World Cup momentum.
By Reuters
As the World Cup kicks off, Nike and Adidas are competing on and off the field. Nike needs a win. The soccer tournament, this year held partly on the US company’s home turf, comes two years into CEO Elliott Hill’s turnaround push. Market share has eroded, the company expects sales to drop 2 per cent to 4 per cent in the current quarter, and shares have fallen more than 30 per cent this year as investors grow impatient with Hill’s progress. There are hopeful signs on the retail pitch. Shopp

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