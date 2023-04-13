Best & Less Group appoints Erica Berchtold as new CEO

Best & Less Group (BLG) has appointed Erica Berchtold as its new CEO, effective September 4.

Berchtold is a senior retail leader with more than 20 years of experience in the industry and is the current CEO of pureplay fashion and lifestyle retailer The Iconic.

Best & Less’s executive chair, Jason Murray, said the board was impressed with Berchtold’s passion and value-creation mindset.

“Erica’s strong retail experience and track record of delivering profitable growth in a variety of retail markets, alongside her proven leadership skills, makes her the ideal candidate to lead the business through its next phase of growth.”

Berchtold said BLG’s brands are “synonymous with quality and value” and have a close “affinity” with mothers and their families.

“As a mother of three young children myself, I can personally attest to that and I look forward to deepening that relationship further to move us closer to our goal of being the number one choice for mums.”

She will join the company after serving out her notice period with The Iconic while Murray will remain as the executive chair.

BLG’s former CEO Rodney Orrock stepped down from the role in February to continue his recovery from cancer. Murray has been leading the business since September 2022, when Orrock first took a sabbatical for medical reasons.