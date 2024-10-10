Bed Threads, LSKD, Purebaby top overall experience rankings in Online CX Index

Bed Threads, LSKD, and Purebaby emerged as the three leading brands in September for Overall Customer Experience in the Online CX Index, Australia’s first and only online retailer performance platform powered by real data.

The Online CX Index, a partnership between Inside Retail and Humii, covers the entire experience journey from website navigation to checkout and evaluates eight key criteria based on up to 200 data points. These are search and discovery, pre-purchase support, checkout and payment, dispatch and delivery, product and packaging, returns and refunds, post-purchase support, and loyalty and retention.

“Despite catering to distinct product categories and audiences, all three retailers excel across almost every dimension of the online shopping experience, which requires a huge company effort across any single customer touch point,” said Mareile Osthus, Humii’s co-founder and CEO.

Bed Threads: Excels in search and discovery

Bed Threads, Osthus explained, exhibited more variation across the eight dimensions but primarily excelled in search and discovery, checkout and payment, product and packaging, and returns and refunds.

“Shoppers rarely abandon the site or choose not to return, with Bed Threads achieving one of the highest rates of shopper returns based on their experience,” said Osthus.

While Bed Threads’ product and packaging scored nine points higher than the average homewares segment, its refund processing time, averaging 2.6 days, is also about six days faster than the current average in the sector.

Shoppers also didn’t fail to appreciate the company’s eco-friendly packaging and high-quality products, and bedding bundle options, making the checkout smoother.

Moreover, its website and EDMs provide relevant, engaging, and educational content, attracting shoppers to revisit Bed Threads’ online platform.

LSKD: Fast responses breed high loyalty

LSKD, meanwhile, portrayed remarkable consistency and exceptional experiences across all dimensions but stood out in checkout and payment, where it scored 10 points higher than other sportswear retailers.

“LSKD’s appeal to their audience is evident, with 100 per cent of mystery shoppers saying they would return based on their experience,” said Osthus.

“Every shopper in its target demographic finds the journey smooth, fast, and well-supported at every stage.”

The company also had one of the highest loyalty program ratings, with shoppers enjoying the clear, well-structured approach to earning points.

Moreover, shoppers are satisfied with the comprehensive information in LSKD’s FAQ section and don’t need to contact customer service.

But for those who opted to reach out, LSKD responded in 0.6 minutes, twice as fast as the average in the sportswear segment. Its post-purchase support also ranks nearly four times faster than the segment average.

“LSKD delivers an outstanding checkout experience and exceptional customer service, providing fast and efficient assistance that consistently aligns with the needs of their audience,” said Osthus.

“Its seamless processes ensure a smooth customer journey, leaving a lasting positive impression.”

Purebaby: Clear guidance helps it stand out

In the kids and baby segment, Purebaby outperformed other retailers in seven out of the eight dimensions.

The company achieved notably high product and packaging scores, similar to Bed Threads, and shoppers also appreciated its clear guidance and information on sustainability.

“Shoppers particularly appreciated the clear, straightforward presentation of the sustainability section, along with the detailed product-level benefits that allowed them to align their values with the brand easily,” said Osthus.

“The packaging, also noted for its sustainable attributes, was well-received.”

For refunds, Purebaby processes some of them in less than a day, giving the company a score nearly 20 points higher than competitors.

Overall, Purebaby scored 11 points higher than its rivals in terms of total customer service rating, which makes the company stand out in the market.

Putting together a puzzle

Osthus emphasised that improving online customer experience is like putting a puzzle together, where both big and small pieces are necessary to make the entire customer journey memorable. She added that the process involves more than collecting feedback from existing customers and will need dedication and discipline.

“Put yourself in your customers’ shoes, analyse their entire journey, set measurable goals, and act on them consistently,” said Osthus. “Unbiased feedback is crucial if you want a clear understanding of what your shoppers are actually experiencing.

“What you can’t measure doesn’t exist, and what you aren’t aware of can’t be fixed.”

After all, success lies in two things, namely great products and great experience, and one without the other won’t simply work in the business.

Inside Retail global head of news, Robert Stockdill said all three companies can take pride in their stunning delivery of experience, efficiency and customer engagement.

“These three retailers have demonstrated that they are at the top of not only their own game but significantly outperforming rivals in their respective categories.

“As Mareile observed, delivering a leading customer experience is about putting together many pieces of a puzzle. It is not enough to do well in one aspect of your service delivery – like quickly responding to customer queries or ensuring reliable delivery. A great online retail experience stretches from the first point of engagement on the website through to the unboxing experience and – if necessary – a streamlined returns process,” he concluded.