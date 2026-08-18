Bakery chain director fined for obstructing Fair Work inspectors

The Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO) has commenced legal action against Sinamon Pty Ltd and two directors over alleged Fair Work Act breaches, including an allegation that a director physically blocked an inspector from accessing records.

Sinamon operates stores in Victoria Park, Mount Lawley and Fremantle and previously operated an outlet at Curtin University’s Bentley campus. Former director Ahmed El Sayed Imam is also facing court.

The company was first investigated in 2022 after a Japanese visa holder sought assistance. The worker was employed at its Victoria Park and Mount Lawley outlets.

During an unannounced inspection that October, Hui allegedly blocked an Inspector from accessing a back office. Sinamon and Hui also allegedly failed to comply with a Notice to Produce, record-keeping and payslip requirements.

The FWO also alleges Imam misrepresented workplace rights to a visa holder. The worker was employed for less than a week at Sinamon’s Curtin University outlet in 2023. He sought payment for 33 hours of work. Imam allegedly told him Sinamon could deduct wages to cover damage caused by his abrupt departure.

Sinamon allegedly failed to comply with a Compliance Notice issued in August 2024. An Inspector issued the notice after forming a belief that the company had underpaid entitlements owed to two visa holders under the Fast Food Industry Award 2020 and Restaurant Industry Award 2020. Hui and Imam were allegedly involved.

“Allegedly intentionally trying to obstruct our Inspectors in the conduct of their important work is completely unacceptable conduct,” Fair Work Ombudsman Anna Booth said.

She said protecting visa-holder workers and improving compliance in the fast food, restaurant and cafe sectors are FWO priorities.

The FWO is seeking penalties of up to $93,900 per breach against Sinamon and $18,780 per breach against Hui and Imam. It is also seeking an order requiring the company to comply with the Compliance Notice and rectify outstanding entitlements, superannuation and interest.

A directions hearing is listed in the Federal Circuit and Family Court in Perth on September 4. Hui and Imam have previously been penalised more than $135,000 in three legal actions under WA employment laws.

Over the eight financial years to June last year, the FWO filed 171 proceedings involving employers of visa-holder workers. It secured $39 million in penalties from these cases.