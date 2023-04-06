Free Subscription

Business|Sports & adventure

Authentic Brands Group snaps up Aussie brands, Surf Dive ‘n Ski chain

(Source: Billabong/Facebook)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
April 6, 2023< 1 mins read

US-headquartered brand management company Authentic Brands Group has made a binding offer to acquire sports and lifestyle company Boardriders – including Australia’s 80-strong Surf Dive ‘n Ski chain of stores.

Boardriders designs produces and distributes branded apparel, accessories and footwear for boardriders globally and its portfolio includes Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, DC Shoes, RVCA, Element, VonZipper and Honolua.

Jamie Salter, the founder, chairman and CEO of Authentic Brands Group, said the acquisition would help “accelerate and expand” Boardriders’ branded retail stores, wholesale and e-commerce network worldwide.

“Along with the great brands and impressive global reach that will come with this acquisition, we see Boardriders’ potential as a thriving online marketplace under Authentic’s ownership.”

Arne Arens, CEO of Boardriders, said under Authentic’s ownership, the brand is “uniquely positioned” to expand and reach more consumers.

The deal is subject to the consultation of certain Boardriders employee representatives and is expected to be finalised in the third quarter of this year.

Salter said that as an early believer in the global and commercial appeal of action sports, the acquisition takes him back to the roots of his early career.

