Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|HR

ARA co-launches scholarship for women leaders in retail

ARA chief executive Paul Zahra. (Source: Supplied)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
April 17, 2023< 1 mins read

Emerging women leaders in retail can now apply to the Australian Retailers Association’s (ARA) Women Leaders in Retail CEW Scholarship to accelerate their professional development.

The scholarship which is in its second year is offered by the ARA in partnership with Chief Executive Women (CEW) and provides an opportunity for the winner to study at Harvard Business School.

ARA CEO Paul Zahra said the scholarship is an “important part” of addressing inequality in the sector.

“Although 75 per cent of discretionary spending is made by women, only 17 per cent of our sector is led by female CEOs.

“Diversity, equality and inclusion is an important focus for the ARA and women’s career progression is a vital pillar of that work,” said Zahra.

CEW Scholarships chair, Deidre Willmott, welcomed the continuation of this partnership and described it as an “incredible opportunity” for women leaders in the industry.

“Retail is one of the largest employers of women in the country, yet women are under-represented in senior leadership roles across the industry. We want to change this.”

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must work in the retail sector and must be from an organisation that is also an ARA member. They must hold a mid to senior executive role, have five or more years in general management and receive endorsement from senior management for the opportunity.

Last year, Wesfarmers OneDigital GM of finance, Virginia Leaf, won the Women Leaders in Retail CEW Scholarship.

Applications for this year’s program close on June 18.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
How different consumers really perceive AR
Software & systems
How different consumers really perceive AR
“Steal our ideas”: Zero Co launches new range, plans global expansion
Sustainability
“Steal our ideas”: Zero Co launches new range, plans global expansion
BNPL firm Pay It Later faces wind-up order, as SMEs claim bills unpaid
Legal
BNPL firm Pay It Later faces wind-up order, as SMEs claim bills unpaid
Coles’ supersized range targets Costco shoppers
Supermarkets
Coles’ supersized range targets Costco shoppers
European beauty manufacturers face supply crisis amid Ukraine-Russia war
Supply chain
European beauty manufacturers face supply crisis amid Ukraine-Russia war
Author's latest articles
Petbarn parent to acquire Habitat Pet Supplies
Pet supplies
Petbarn parent to acquire Habitat Pet Supplies
Shoe brand Bobux placed in receivership, buyer sought
Financial
Shoe brand Bobux placed in receivership, buyer sought
Coles, Uber Eats launch on-demand delivery partnership
Supermarkets
Coles, Uber Eats launch on-demand delivery partnership
Best & Less Group appoints Erica Berchtold as new CEO
HR
Best & Less Group appoints Erica Berchtold as new CEO
Luggage brand July opens new Melbourne flagship
Travel retail
Luggage brand July opens new Melbourne flagship