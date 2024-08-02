BusinessFinancial

Amazon’s net income doubles in second quarter

By Celene Ignacio

Amazon’s net income doubled in the second quarter, thanks to a pre-tax valuation gain and higher sales both in the US and international markets.

The e-commerce giant’s net income stood at US$13.49 billion (A$20.8 billion), which included a pre-tax valuation gain of $400 million ($616 million) in non-operating income (expense) from the common stock investment in Rivian Automotive.

The company’s net sales rose 10 per cent to $148 billion ($228 billion) as North America segment sales increased 9 per cent to $90 billion ($139 billion) and international segment sales jumped 7 per cent to $31.7 billion ($48.8 billion).

AWS segment sales soared 19 per cent to $26.3 billion ($40.5 billion). 

“As companies continue to modernise their infrastructure and move to the cloud, while also leveraging new Generative AI opportunities, AWS continues to be customers’ top choice as we have much broader functionality, superior security and operational performance, a larger partner ecosystem…,” said Amazon president and CEO Andy Jassy.

The company forecasts net sales to grow between 8 per cent and 11 per cent to $154 billion to $158.5 billion.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Financial

ARA predicts Father’s Day spending decline amid cost-of-living crisis

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Source: Fenton & Fenton/Facebook.
Furniture & homewares

Melbourne homewares brand Fenton&Fenton enters liquidation

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Koala's new 'Live Like a Boomer' campaign has divided opinion. Image supplied
Marketing IR Pro

Generation wars: Koala quiz splits opinion as it tackles income inequality

Aron Lewin
Marketing IR Pro

Eight seconds: How brands are adapting to Gen Z’s short attention span

Dean Blake
Online marketplaces

Stockland launches online marketplace expanding tenants’ reach

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay