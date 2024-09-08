CareersFashion & accessories

What does Uniqlo’s creative director appointment say about the fashion scene?

By Tong Van
The recent appointment of British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller as Uniqlo’s creative director has sent ripples through the fashion industry, igniting discussions about the future direction of the Japanese retail giant. Keller’s appointment comes on the heels of her successful collaboration with the company, which has spanned over a year and involved her designing for Uniqlo’s sub-brand, Uniqlo: C. In her new role, Keller will lead Uniqlo’s mainline collection, incl

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay