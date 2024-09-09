Premier Retail expects to report lower global retail sales, EBIT

Premier Retail, a division of Premier Investments, expects to report global retail sales of $1.6 billion in the last fiscal year ended July 27.

The forecasted retail sales represent a slight decline from $1.64 billion in FY23.

The company estimated earnings before interest and taxes of $341 million, down from $356.5 million in the prior fiscal year.

The results exclude any results from Premier’s investment portfolio. The company has yet to publish its final audited report, scheduled for September 25.

Last June, Myer announced its proposal to merge with Premier Investments’ Apparel Brands, comprising Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Portmans, Jacqui E and Dotti.

Aside from the Apparel Brands, Premier Retail’s brands also include Peter Alexander and Smiggle.