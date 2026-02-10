Aldi bolsters brand cred according to YouGov research

Aldi has managed to bolster its credibility over the past two years, with improvements seen across several key metrics in YouGov’s BrandIndex.

The company has made it into Australia’s top 10 in YouGov’s Best Brand Rankings 2026. The list was based on index score, a composite brand health figure that combines public perception across several metrics.

Since early 2024, Aldi’s overall index score has shown marked improvement, driven by metrics such as impression, value and satisfaction.

The brand’s impression score, which measures overall consumer sentiment, remains strong at 44.1, while satisfaction, which indicates contentment among existing customers, is robust at 43.

Value score stood strong at 45.2, which aligns with the retailer’s positioning as a cost-effective option. Recommend, measuring likelihood to endorse the brand to others, scores a healthy 40.

Consideration score – an indicator of how likely consumers are to consider the brand when making a purchase – rose steadily from 44.7 in September 2023 to 53.6 by December 2025.

Some other metrics remain weak, reflecting the further improvements the brand needs to make, said YouGov in an analysis. Quality, which captures whether consumers associate Aldi with high or low product quality, stands at 30.8 – low relative to other indicators.

Reputation, gauging whether consumers would be proud or embarrassed to work for the brand, is the lowest-performing metric at 18.4. This suggests that while Aldi may be respected as a retailer, internal brand perception may not carry the same strength.

“Although most Australians might not express a strong desire to work for the brand in 2026, they are increasingly drawn to what Aldi offers – particularly its strong value in a cost-conscious market,” YouGov said.

“The question now is whether Aldi can further elevate perceptions around quality and corporate reputation – and in doing so, edge even higher in YouGov’s Best Brand Rankings in the year ahead,” it added.