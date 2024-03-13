Oporto hits 200 restaurant milestone

Craveable Brands’ Oporto is poised to open its 200th restaurant, a mega milestone for the Bondi-born

Portuguese-style chicken chain.

The opening of greenfield sites at Caboolture South and Wodonga will tip the fast food business over the

landmark number as it continues to expand its footprint.

Oporto CEO Samantha Bragg told Franchise Executives she is thrilled to see the brand become accessible to more Australians.

“Our 200th store in a regional centre is a clear signal that the Australian market is keen to see more of Oporto,” she said.

“This new store is owned by an existing franchisee, and we have worked with them on developing the business so they can expand with us.”

The expansion also showcases the power of the multi-unit model within the chain. Forty seven franchisees in the Oporto network own and operate more than one restaurant.

“We now look forward to continuing to open more stores with our incredible franchise partners and achieving our 300th store,” Bragg said.

Oporto is expanding across the country. In New South Wales there is a push from the brand’s heartland into regional areas; stores at Ulladulla and Warrawong opened recently.

Further afield the business is targeting on both Queensland and Victoria to optimise on the growth potential in those states.

This story was originally published on Franchise Executives.