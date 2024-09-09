New Franchise Council chair and CEO announced

The Franchise Council of Australia’s chair, Brendan Green, has stepped down from his role after four years, as his board tenure comes to an end. Effective today, CouriersPlease boss Richard Thame will become chair, and Just Cuts’ Amber Manning steps up to the deputy chair position.

The FCA has also appointed a new CEO.

Sydney-based Jayson Westbury joins the FCA as CEO, bringing more than 30 years of leadership experience. Most recently he was the managing partner of Dovic Consulting which provides support on areas such as leadership, strategy, advocacy and government relations.

Westbury also spent 13 years at the Australian Travel Industry Association as deputy CEO and then CEO. He was formerly CEO of Retail Drinks Australia.

“I am delighted to have been appointed as the CEO of the FCA,” Westbury said. “Leading such an important and respected peak industry body is an honour. I look forward to meeting our members and broader stakeholders to support and advance the franchising ecosystem, helping businesses thrive while shaping the policy agenda for the future.”

New CEO, new chair

Thame said the FCA undertook a rigorous recruitment process for the CEO role.

“Jay’s experience in both Australian and global markets, coupled with his successful track record in public policy, particularly in relation to the ACCC and Australian Consumer Law, makes him an exceptional choice for this role,” he said.

Thame said it is an honour to take on the chair role at a pivotal time for the franchising sector.

“On behalf of the board and our members, I’d also like to thank Brendan Green for his outstanding contribution and leadership as FCA Chair and Tanya Robertson for her exceptional dedication and service as FCA’s interim CEO,” he said.

Commenting on his time leading the board, Green said “It has been an incredible privilege to serve as chair, and I am deeply grateful for the support of my fellow directors, our members, and the FCA team.”

