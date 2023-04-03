Free Subscription

Zarraffa’s launches drive-thru trial as it eyes future growth

(Source: Facebook)
User Image
Irene Dong
April 3, 2023< 1 mins read

Coffee retailer Zarraffa’s has opened a drive-thru store model in Beaudesert, with an eye to introducing drive-thru-only stores nationally.

The new Beaudesert outlet is located at 1 Oakland Way and is owned and operated by Jordan Wyborn and Ashley Byers, who also own four locations in Toowoomba North, Redbank Plains, Greenslopes, and Pacific Pines.

The shop features 90sqm, with an indoor space of 65sqm.

Zarraffa’s management believes the company’s future growth will be driven by the nimbler drive-thru-only footprint, which will also give prospective franchisees a reduced entry cost to the franchise.

“We are seeing incredible interest from prospective franchisees, however the price point for a full drive-thru store is getting close to $1 million to open,” said MD and founder Kenton Campbell. 

He said drive-thru-only stores will improve the experience for customers who are short on time and value convenience, while also providing considerable development potential for the 25-year-old company. 

“We launched our first drive-thru store back in 2009 and we haven’t looked back since,” he said.

“This next iteration of our operation is designed to be built in a shorter amount of time, on a smaller footprint and combines top operating principles with a lower cost of entry.” 

Zarraffa’s Coffee was founded in 1996 on the backstreets of Southport on the Gold Coast, Queensland. The brand now has more than 70 outlets in Queensland, WA and NSW.

Further reading: Zarraffa’s founder building $100m ‘dining destination’ in Queensland

