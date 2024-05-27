SectorsOpenings & closings

Rodd & Gunn chooses heritage site for Sydney flagship

(Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

New Zealand apparel label Rodd & Gunn has opened its Sydney flagship store within the landmark CBD shopping destination, Martin Place. 

The 150sqm store is housed in a heritage retail space, with its design incorporating architectural highlights that showcase the label’s timeless collections.

The brand has released its new winter collection, Beyond the Horizon, which features Italian denim, leather jackets, Woolmark-certified tailored coats, and Australian cotton-spun sweaters. The collection is inspired by New Zealand’s remote Chatham Islands and includes cappuccino camel browns, butter yellows, and earthy greens.

Furthermore, the collection includes pieces produced from ZQRX merino wool, which the brand claims is dedicated to animal welfare, regenerative farming practices, and supporting local communities, reinforcing the company’s commitment to responsible sourcing and production. 

