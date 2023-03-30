Free Subscription

Retailers|Shopping centres & malls

Melbourne Central continues revamp with 14 more stores slated to open

(Source: Facebook)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
March 30, 2023< 1 mins read

In the next three months, Melbourne Central is set to welcome 14 new stores, offering a diverse retail mix in the CBD.

The expansion includes nine brand-new stores and five refurbishments. Fashion retailer Glassons has opened a revamped store on level one and a pop-up warehouse store on the ground floor.

Koko Black and Bath and Body Works are open on level one and the ground floor while Comebuy Tea and Chemist Warehouse will open in April and June respectively.

Other new openings include Pazzi Per La Pizza, YD, Sushi Hub, Cue, Tony Bianco and Smiggle.

Denis Ryan, Melbourne Central centre manager, said the destination is always looking to expand and enhance customers’ shopping experience.

