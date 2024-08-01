Mountain Warehouse makes Melbourne debut

UK-headquartered Mountain Warehouse will open its first Melbourne store at DFO Moorabbin on August 3.

The Melbourne store marks the outdoor retailer’s second Australian store, after opening a location in Brisbane in July.

The 3990sqft store will feature men’s, women’s, and kids’ wear, as well as footwear and equipment, including ski gear, down jackets, hiking kits, and backpacks.

“We know Australians love exploring the great outdoors, so we are excited to bring our passion for adventure and great value gear for all the family here. We also have plans to open two additional locations this year,” said Mark Neale, Mountain Warehouse founder and CEO.

Currently, Mountain Warehouse operates 371 stores and multiple websites across nine countries.