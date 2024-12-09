Louis Vuitton opens Adelaide pop-up store

Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has opened a pop-up store in Adelaide, demonstrating its commitment to maximising customer experience.

The pop-up store, located inside Burnside Village shopping mall, offers a variety of the brand’s exclusive collections, including apparel and accessories.

“The Louis Vuitton Pop-Up perfectly embodies our commitment to curating a world-class shopping experience for our valued customers,” said Gregg Downer, CEO of Cohen Group, which operates Burnside Village.

“The arrival of Louis Vuitton further elevates our retail offering, providing access to one of the world’s most iconic and coveted luxury brands. We are confident that our clientele will be captivated by the Maison’s exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance.”

Louis Vuitton named Black Pink’s Lisa as its new house ambassador in May, praising her “fearless authenticity” and “bold sartorial choices”.