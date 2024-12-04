SectorsOpenings & closings

Grill’d makes Tasmanian debut this week

burger and fries on table
Grill’d has entered the Tasmanian market with the opening of a store in North Hobart. (Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Grill’d has opened a restaurant on Elizabeth Street, North Hobart, its first restaurant in Tasmania.

The store is the burger restaurant chain’s 173rd since it opened its first, on Glenferrie Road in Hawthorn, 20 years ago.

“We’ve listened, and we’re finally delivering the world’s most delicious, healthiest burgers to the Apple
Isle,” said Simon Crowe, Grill’d founder and MD.

“For years we’ve had numerous Tasmanians visit one of our restaurants on the mainland, and for years we’ve been aware of the demand to bring Grill’d to Tassie.”

The new store is expected to generate about 50 to 60 jobs.

For an opening promotion, 754 burgers will be given away starting at 10am on Friday (December 6). Guests will be able to purchase a burger for $10 from December 6 to 8, with the promo only exclusive to Relish members on the last two days.

