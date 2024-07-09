BusinessRegulatory

Australia Post boosts Gold Coast parcel-handling capacity

By Irene Dong

Australia Post has opened a $12 million parcel facility on the Gold Coast as part of its long-term commitment to the region.

The facility spans 15,087sqm and can process up to 6000 parcels per hour, 7500 parcels per day, and up to 90,000 at peak hours. 

It includes sortation technology, which improves the visibility of customer parcels moving throughout the network, as well as integration with Australia Post’s range of services, which includes Express Post, Parcel Post, StarTrack Premium, and Australia Post Metro – the company’s next-day delivery service.  

“As one of Queensland’s biggest cities, we’ve seen parcel volumes increase by 97 per cent since 2019, with data indicating almost 280,000 Gold Coast households shopped online in the past year,” said Australia Post executive GM network operations Rod Barnes. 

“This increased demand has seen the Gold Coast become our largest posting zone outside the major capitals, with substantial inbound and outbound products. This new facility will expedite processing and improve turnaround times, ensuring quicker delivery of parcels to our customers’ doorsteps.” 

The company said the enhanced efficiencies in its distribution network would promote long-term sustainability and create jobs for postal workers.

In addition, the new facility will allow StarTrack to collect from more than 250 customers each day and service an average of 25,000 delivery points across the premium network.

