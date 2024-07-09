BusinessStrategy

As Microsoft shuts stores in China, are authorised retailers still relevant?

By Tong Van
The reported closure of Microsoft’s brick-and-mortar stores managed by authorised retail partners in China has raised questions about the tech giant’s strategy in the world’s second-largest economy and whether the move is counterintuitive when the market’s consumer electronics sector has seen a sign of recovery.  “Microsoft is undergoing a strategic shift in its retail operations in Mainland China, as indicated by their response to media reports about the potential closure of

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay