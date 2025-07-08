Miniso opens largest Australian store as it strengthens foothold in the market

Chinese lifestyle brand Miniso unveiled its Melbourne flagship store at Highpoint shopping centre, its largest store in the city.

Positioned on the second floor of the centre, near the food court, the store benefits from strong foot traffic, allowing shoppers to discover its range of plush toys, stationery, beauty, lifestyle essentials, and electronic accessories.

The Melbourne flagship features Miniso’s signature vinyl plush series, including its Disney collections, the Winnie the Pooh Naughty Party, and Mickey Fun Crash collections, as well as the Highpoint-exclusive Ufufy Fruit Collection.

The opening featured a special appearance by Australian celebrity Tahan Lew-Fatt, live performances by Kpop dance groups, the local Lion dance groups, promotional activities and was presented by MC Ben McMahon.

The flagship is the 10th Miniso store to open in Australia since March, with more slated to open throughout the year.