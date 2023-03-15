Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Latest|Openings & closings

Flinders + Co to open first retail store – in South Melbourne

(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Irene Dong
March 15, 2023< 1 mins read

Family-owned meat brand, Flinders + Co, will open its first retail concept store this month in Stall 13 at South Melbourne Market.

The brand’s founder David Madden will be in charge of running the new retail store, which will provide a line of kid-friendly meat products that are gluten, salt, and preservative-free and contain more than 30 per cent veggies.

Meat products from the brand’s portfolio, such as Cape Grim Beef, Robbins Island Wagyu, Roaring Forties Lamb, Otway Free Range Pork, and many others, will be available in the store’s selection.

“The Flinders + Co brand is synonymous with premium quality, positive service and great value,” said James Madden, MD of Flinders + Co. 

“South Melbourne Market was an obvious choice for our first retail store. We love what the Market stands for – high quality, local produce, food provenance and environmental sustainability, so it is perfectly aligned with our core values. It is a much-loved foodie destination by the local community and wider Melbourne, and we are proud to now call it home.”

James and David Madden, Flinders + Co

Flinders + Co is the supplier of premium meat goods to some of Victoria’s restaurants, including Vue Du Monde, Movida, Pt. Leo Estate, Omnia Bistro and Scott Picket’s Estelle, Longrain and Chancery Lane.

David Madden founded the company in 2010 as a boutique lamb brand on a small island in the midst of Bass Strait. It quickly expanded beyond merely distributing its own lamb, collaborating with other local suppliers to serve top chefs in Victoria.

Further reading: Fish bladder races beef to profitability in Singapore’s lab meat push

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Thread Together opens permanent store in Lismore to aid flood victims
Fashion & accessories
Thread Together opens permanent store in Lismore to aid flood victims
Ginger & Smart trims network under ‘strategic’ administration
Financial
Ginger & Smart trims network under ‘strategic’ administration
Designerex, Australia Post create high-tech solution for rental returns
Marketplace
Designerex, Australia Post create high-tech solution for rental returns
Vestiaire Collective acquires rival Tradesy
Marketplace
Vestiaire Collective acquires rival Tradesy
Meet the outdoor start-up that hit its crowdfunding goal in four hours
Travel retail
Meet the outdoor start-up that hit its crowdfunding goal in four hours
Author's latest articles
TikTok drives queues at Melbourne’s first DIY Acai bar
Openings & closings
TikTok drives queues at Melbourne’s first DIY Acai bar
Brisbane luggage brand Globite returns home with new airport store
Travel retail
Brisbane luggage brand Globite returns home with new airport store
Roughly three in four Australians buy preloved clothing, survey finds
Sustainability
Roughly three in four Australians buy preloved clothing, survey finds
Japanese label Anrealage unveils colour-changing collection in Paris 
Fashion & accessories
Japanese label Anrealage unveils colour-changing collection in Paris 
Qantas Marketplace offers 20,000 products for frequent flyers
Marketplace
Qantas Marketplace offers 20,000 products for frequent flyers