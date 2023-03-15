Flinders + Co to open first retail store – in South Melbourne

Family-owned meat brand, Flinders + Co, will open its first retail concept store this month in Stall 13 at South Melbourne Market.

The brand’s founder David Madden will be in charge of running the new retail store, which will provide a line of kid-friendly meat products that are gluten, salt, and preservative-free and contain more than 30 per cent veggies.

Meat products from the brand’s portfolio, such as Cape Grim Beef, Robbins Island Wagyu, Roaring Forties Lamb, Otway Free Range Pork, and many others, will be available in the store’s selection.

“The Flinders + Co brand is synonymous with premium quality, positive service and great value,” said James Madden, MD of Flinders + Co.

“South Melbourne Market was an obvious choice for our first retail store. We love what the Market stands for – high quality, local produce, food provenance and environmental sustainability, so it is perfectly aligned with our core values. It is a much-loved foodie destination by the local community and wider Melbourne, and we are proud to now call it home.”

James and David Madden, Flinders + Co

Flinders + Co is the supplier of premium meat goods to some of Victoria’s restaurants, including Vue Du Monde, Movida, Pt. Leo Estate, Omnia Bistro and Scott Picket’s Estelle, Longrain and Chancery Lane.

David Madden founded the company in 2010 as a boutique lamb brand on a small island in the midst of Bass Strait. It quickly expanded beyond merely distributing its own lamb, collaborating with other local suppliers to serve top chefs in Victoria.

