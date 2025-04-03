SectorsOpenings & closings

Adore’s Ikou crosses border, opening first Melbourne store

Ikou store
The store spans 67sqm.
By Irene Dong

Adore Group’s wellness brand Ikou has opened its first Melbourne store at Melbourne Central, following three current locations in NSW in Leura, Byron Bay, and Sydney.

The 67sqm boutique will feature skincare, body care, aromatherapy, and home fragrance, including best-sellers such as the Neroli Calming Face Oil, Recovery Face Cleansing Creme, Day Creme, Night Creme, and Face Polish. 

“Ikou is a trusted name in luxurious organic wellness, so we’re so excited to be able to introduce their special skincare and self-care products to a new audience at this new flagship store in the heart of Melbourne,” said Adore Beauty Group’s chief executive, Sacha Laing. 

Naomi and Paul Whitfeld founded Ikou in 2007, and the company was acquired by Adore Beauty Group last year. 

According to Adore Beauty Group, the expansion is part of a plan to increase the national retail footprint to 25+ locations across the Adore Beauty and Ikou brands by 2027. It also aims to open eight to 10 new Ikou sites later this year, including one in Berry, NSW.

