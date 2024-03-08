Woolworths loses Australia’s most-trusted brand crown 

Bunnings has been named the most trusted brand for the year to December, dethroning Woolworths and ending the supermarket’s three-and-a-half-year dominance.

Bunnings lost the title of Australia’s most trusted brand to Woolworths in May 2020. However, beginning October 2022, Bunnings has made a strong comeback, drawing the greatest increase in confidence among all those on the trusted brands list.

‘Bunnings is a brand with a vast reservoir of goodwill and reputational strength fed by dramatically more trust than distrust… its trust has been climbing steadily over the past year while its minimal distrust remains fairly stable,” said Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine.

According to Roy Morgan, Australians’ distrust of businesses has increased in recent years due to corporate greed, bad customer service, high prices, dishonesty, unethical tactics, and inadequate privacy policies.

Woolworths (2nd) and Coles (5th) have both dropped in the rankings of trustworthy brands. Aldi (3rd), Kmart (4th), and Bunnings (1st) all improved by one position.