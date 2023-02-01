Tiffany & Co collaborates with Nike on ‘Legendary’ kicks

Tiffany & Co has collaborated with Nike to release the Nike x Tiffany & Co Air Force 1 1837 sneakers and a limited-edition sterling silver accessories range.

The sneakers, which will be available on March 7, are made of premium black suede, have a Tiffany Blue-coloured Swoosh, and co-branded silver elements over each heel.

The Nike x Tiffany & Co Air Force 1 1837 will be available in women’s and men’s sizes, with a retail price of $356.98. The sneakers can be found in two Tiffany & Co locations in New York City: The Tiffany Flagship Next Door and Tiffany & Co SoHo, and globally via Nike’s SNKRS app and select Nike partner retail stores in North America.

The brands said the collaboration is a continuation of the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary and the businesses’ first collaboration on a “legendary pair”. Nike also partnered with Louis Vuitton last year to launch Dream Now, a brief pop-up event in Brooklyn, New York, featuring 47 pairs of Nike Airforce 1s designed by Virgil Abloh, to celebrate the anniversary.

The basketball trainer was launched by Nike in 1982 and since then has gone on to become the most successful model ever created and symbolic in black culture.

Aside from the launch, Tiffany & Co will release a line of limited-edition sterling silver goods, including a sterling silver whistle, shoe horn, shoe brush, and dubrae for the Nike x Tiffany & Co Air Force 1 1837 laces.

Further reading: Designer labels for 15-year-olds? New generation splashes on luxury.