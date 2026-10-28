The Iconic expands its platform with new 60 brands

Online fashion and lifestyle platform The Iconic has added more than 60 new brands to its digital marketplace, expanding its assortment across fashion, beauty, sport, and home.

Recent additions include designer and contemporary labels such as Aje Studio, Gap, Muscle Republic, Prada Beauty, and Missoni Home.

The expansion features a mix of international and domestic labels, including denim brand Frame, New Zealand accessories labels Yu Mei and Deadly Ponies, and activewear and footwear names.

Gayle Burchell, chief commercial & sustainability officer at The Iconic, says the brand selection balances established names with emerging labels, providing customers with a single shopping destination.

“It’s about more than expanding our assortment; it’s about creating an inspiring destination where customers can discover something new, rediscover brands they love and shop it all seamlessly in one place,” said Burchell.

The expanded brand lineup spans several categories:

Womenswear and Menswear: Includes Aje Studio, Gap, Topshop, Rag & Bone, Frame, Percival, and Tigerlily.

Beauty and Homewares: Features Prada Beauty, Aesop, Missoni Home, and Polo Ralph Lauren Home.

Sport and Kids: Incorporates Muscle Republic, Mizuno, and Manors.

Several additional labels, including Aje Athletica, Lee Mathews, and Silk Laundry, are scheduled to launch on the platform in the coming months.