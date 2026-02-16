Sushi Sushi sold to Japan’s Genki Global Dining Concepts

Sushi Sushi has been sold to Genki Global Dining Concepts for more than $160 million, in a move which aims to accelerate the sushi chain’s expansion plans.

Founded in 1998, Sushi Sushi operates more than 100 stores nationwide.

Stephen Anders, CEO of Sushi Sushi, said the acquisition reflects the strength of the company’s foundations and its long-term potential.

“This transaction recognises what our team and franchise partners have built, and partnering with Genki Global Dining Concepts positions us to accelerate our next phase of growth while staying true to what makes Sushi Sushi special,” said Anders.

Established in 1968 and formerly known as Genki Sushi Co, Genki Global Dining Concepts operates more than 430 stores across 13 countries. The international conveyor-belt sushi group’s portfolio includes brands such as Uobei, Genki Sushi, and Senryo.

Mitsuzo Fujio-san, president and CEO of Genki Global Dining Concepts, expressed his confidence in the Sushi Sushi brand.

“Its focus on quality, freshness, and customer satisfaction aligns closely with our philosophy as we build one of the world’s leading Japanese-origin sushi brands,” he added.

Last year, Sushi Sushi partnered with Saudi Arabia-based quick-service restaurant operator Kudu to expand into the Middle East.