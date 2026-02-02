BusinessSupermarkets

Woolworths declines to comment on $300m property divestment

Bigstock image of Woolworths
The properties are understood to be across the east coast
By Harry Booth

Supermarket giant Woolworths Group is reportedly finalising a deal to divest a significant shopping centre portfolio valued at approximately $300 million. 

The buyer, which The Daily Telegraph identifies as Forest Endeavour, is controlled by the Taiwanese Lin Family, owners of the Shayher Group. 

Inside Retail approached Woolworths for confirmation, however the company declined to comment on the specifics of the deal.

“Woolworths has been operating and developing new stores and retail centres for over 100 years right across the country,” a spokesperson responded.

“As part of the standard operating rhythm, sites are developed and sold with Woolworths leases in place. We are currently reviewing which assets we will take to market over the next 12 months.”

The transaction involves as many as eight sites located along Australia’s east coast. 

Forest Endeavour is also finalising a $370 million acquisition of the Paradise Centre and the Novotel hotel in Surfers Paradise. The company is linked to major retail hubs like Homeworld Helensvale, Queensland.

Woolworths’ property division manages around 35 shopping centres in Australia. It’s understood that the brand is looking to liquidate some of its assets amid growing competition and pricing pressures.

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Freitag new CEO Janine Weiz-Buhler.
Fashion & accessories

Freitag names Janine Weiz-Buhler its new ‘CEO-equivalent’

Irene Dong
Supply chain IR Pro

How companies accelerated US shipments ahead of tariff hikes

Arriana McLymore
Shopper and clerk during checkout at Coles supermarket
Supermarkets

Coles to cull 10 per cent of in-store range – report

Sean Cao
A young woman wearing sunglasses smiling widely at a smartphone against a blue sky
Customer IR Pro

Gen Z will rewrite the rules of Australian retail

Grant Davidson
product shot of bar of soap and hands for lush together for te tiriti campaign 2024
Sustainability IR Pro

How Lush is standing up for Māori rights in New Zealand

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.