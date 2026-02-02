Piccolo Me parent acquires SA chain Bean Bar

Fabe, the multi-brand business that includes Piccolo Me and Sol Bowl, has acquired the Bean Bar franchise chain in South Australia.

The 25-year-old Bean Bar business has a five-store footprint and it will transition into the Piccolo Me network, David Ciantar, group GM at Fabe, told Franchise Executives.

“The Bean Bar acquisition allows us to establish a footprint in Adelaide, while also having the previous owner Nitin Jakhwal oversee the day-to-day operations. We will be providing support and guidance to Nitin and our franchisees to see the state grow and prosper.”

Piccolo Me chain, which has another 15 stores planned to open this year.

“We are different to most of our competitors. We see ourselves as a QSC (quick service cafe) so we can take sites where our competitors may question them,” Ciantar said.

Fabe has also taken its Piccolo Me coffee culture to Lebanon, the first location opening in June 2025, with further international growth planned.

The franchisor has also grown its Sol Bowl footprint from three stores to seven since it acquired the chain in 2024.

Charlie El-Hachem, founder and director of Fabe, said “We will look at other acquisitions and ensure they are a good fit and provide us an opportunity to commercially grow and expand on the current success.”

On a post on LinkedIn announcing the Bean Bar acquisition, El-Hachem wrote, “​There are so many incredible entrepreneurs out there, and we want to back them with our system. By bringing groups together, we strengthen the space and give franchisees the firepower they need to win.”