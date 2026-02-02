Why Anta’s Puma deal has Europe’s sportswear giants watching closely

mand. A minority stake with outsized implications The transaction, agreed with Groupe Artémis, the Pinault family’s holding company, values the stake at 1.5 billion euros in cash and is expected to close by the end of this year. Anta has stressed that it has “no current plans” to make a takeover offer. Anta will seek representation on Puma’s supervisory board, while publicly committing to preserve the brand’s independent management, governance structure and German corporate identity. Puma enters the partnership at a difficult juncture. After several years of uneven execution, the company has embarked on a turnaround that includes job cuts, a narrowed product range and tighter marketing discipline. Management has labelled 2025 a “year of reset”, acknowledging that earlier growth ambitions outpaced operational capability. The pressures have been compounded by external factors. Tariff uncertainty under US President Donald Trump’s trade policy has weighed on apparel and footwear stocks broadly, while retailers have grown more cautious about inventory and discretionary spending. Puma’s exposure to wholesale channels in Europe and North America has made it particularly vulnerable to demand swings. “This will be great for Puma in the long run, as it better aligns with Anta group interests of growing revenues outside of China which will be cheaper and faster via acquisitions instead of trying to capture even a small part of much saturated Western markets with their Anta brand,” Dinesh Shahani, CEO of footwear business at Landmark Group, said. Yet despite the operational strain, Puma retains assets that few mid-tier sportswear brands can match, including global brand recognition, long-standing credibility in football and motorsport, and strong positions in Europe, Latin America, Africa and India. Anta’s familiar playbook For more than a decade, Anta Group has built a portfolio of brands operating at different price points, across multiple categories and regions. In 2019, Anta led a consortium to acquire Amer Sports, owner of Arc’teryx, Salomon, Wilson and Atomic. Since then, Amer Sports has become a case study in disciplined brand management, with Arc’teryx in particular delivering strong growth through controlled distribution, sharper retail execution and expansion in China without aggressive discounting. Ding Shizhong, board chairman of Anta Sports, said the acquisition will “accelerate Anta Sports’ globalisation, and help drive the next chapter of growth for the global sports markets including China”. “It will be in Anta’s interest to invest in innovation and marketing to reinvigorate Puma, leveraging the group’s supply chain infrastructure, amortising and leveraging the collective brands distribution infrastructure across the globe to offer retailers and DTC channels/consumers a host of complementary brands for various sports categories and various price points,” Shahani said. Complementary, not overlapping According to industry experts, strategically Puma fills a gap in Anta’s global portfolio. While Anta dominates China’s domestic sportswear market, its own brands have limited reach in Europe and Latin America – regions where Puma remains strong. Conversely, Puma has struggled to gain traction in China and North America, markets where Anta has deep operational experience. That positioning also helps explain why Anta was seen as a preferable partner to some alternatives. A strategic acquisition by Adidas could have raised competition concerns and risked hollowing out Puma over time, as happened with Reebok. A brand management group, meanwhile, might have prioritised licensing revenue at the expense of long-term brand equity. Further reading: Inside Salomon’s strategy to build long-term relevance as it expands globally.