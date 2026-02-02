BusinessStrategy

Why Anta’s Puma deal has Europe’s sportswear giants watching closely

Puma Speedcat OG sneakers are displayed at the Puma Mostro House in Paris
According to industry experts, strategically Puma fills a gap in Anta’s global portfolio. (Source: Reuters/Abdul Saboor)
By Tong Van
Shares in Puma surged last Tuesday after China’s Anta Sports said it would acquire a 29.06 per cent stake in the German sportswear group for €1.5 billion, making the latter Puma’s largest shareholder but stop short of a full takeover.  The rally followed months of heavy selling pressure. Puma’s shares had fallen nearly 50 per cent over the past year, weighed down by weakening sales momentum, internal restructuring and investor anxiety over tariffs and softening global consumer deman

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Freitag new CEO Janine Weiz-Buhler.
Fashion & accessories

Freitag names Janine Weiz-Buhler its new ‘CEO-equivalent’

Irene Dong
woman-shopping-household-products
Financial

Retail sales increase 4.6 per cent in December

Celene Ignacio
Supply chain IR Pro

How companies accelerated US shipments ahead of tariff hikes

Arriana McLymore
Shopper and clerk during checkout at Coles supermarket
Supermarkets

Coles to cull 10 per cent of in-store range – report

Sean Cao
A young woman wearing sunglasses smiling widely at a smartphone against a blue sky
Customer IR Pro

Gen Z will rewrite the rules of Australian retail

Grant Davidson
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay