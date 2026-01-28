Amazon partners with Harris Farm on grocery deal

Amazon Australia has struck a deal with family-owned Harris Farm to bring the premium-focused grocer to its platform.

Starting in more than 80 suburbs in Sydney, customers can now purchase fresh groceries through Amazon’s website for the first time, including same-day and next-day delivery.

Amazon said it will offer deliveries in two-hour time slots, with an option for unattended deliveries if needed.

Prime members will also receive free shipping on Harris Farm orders of $100 or more, and non-Prime members will receive free shipping on orders of $200 or more. Customers will not have to pay service fees or bagging fees.

Harris Farm recently posted nearly $1 billion in annual sales in a trading update. The company, which has a portfolio of 33 stores, is attempting to position itself as a premium grocer to challenge Woolworths and Coles.

