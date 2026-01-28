Inside Amazon’s big bet on Harris Farm

resh food has been available on Amazon.com.au, layered on top of more than 55,000 non-perishable grocery and everyday essentials already on the site. Customers in more than 80 suburbs across Sydney’s inner city, Inner West and surrounding areas – stretching roughly from Double Bay to Lakemba and Rhodes to Rockdale – can now order thousands of Harris Farm products for same‑day or next‑day delivery in two‑hour windows.​ Arno Lenior, director of Prime for APAC, frames the move as the logical next step in a category that has been quietly surging. “Our Everyday Essentials category is one of our fastest growing categories – it’s seen more than 30 per cent growth year over year,” he told Inside Retail. “Customers are already buying pantry staples, household items, and personal care products from us – but fresh food was the missing piece. Customers can now do a complete grocery shop on Amazon.” That “complete shop” ambition is at the heart of the strategy. Amazon already offers depth and breadth in general merchandise; adding fresh gives it a credible claim on the full household basket, and gives Prime a more frequent, habit‑forming use case than the occasional big‑ticket purchase. Why Harris Farm – and why now Choosing a partner for that first step mattered. Amazon could have opted for a mass supermarket player, but Harris Farm brings a different kind of equity: a family‑owned, premium grocer with 50‑plus years of trading and direct relationships with more than 1000 local farmers and suppliers.​ “For us, Harris Farm really was a natural choice,” Lenior stated. “They’re a family-owned Australian business that works with over 1000 local farmers and suppliers. And they really care about quality. If you’ve ever been into one of their stores, the way that they merchandise the products, the type of products that they’ve got are outstanding. That whole philosophy aligns perfectly with what our customers want and what our business is completely obsessed with.” He links that philosophy directly to Amazon’s selection narrative. The marketplace lists “over 250 million products” locally, he noted, and fresh is now being positioned as another critical slice of that selection. “This just broadens that selection into a really important category, but it offers huge convenience for our customers that they can do their weekly shop all in one place and at great value.” The Harris Farm storefront on Amazon functions much like a digital version of one of its markets: customers browse seasonal fruit and veg, “proper meats” and specialty grocery, then pick a same‑day or next‑day two‑hour delivery window at checkout. To nudge trial, Amazon is offering $10 off a first Harris Farm order of $100 or more with a code, on a minimum order value of $50.​ Operational muscle meets market‑style food Behind the front‑end promise sits a complex operational build. At launch, all orders are picked and packed from Harris Farm’s Leichhardt store, then handed to Amazon Flex delivery partners for last‑mile delivery. Maintaining quality has required Amazon to adapt its logistics stack to the realities of fresh. “At launch, orders will be fulfilled from Harris Farm’s Leichhardt store, with Amazon Flex delivery partners providing last‑mile delivery using specialised insulated and chilled packaging to maintain product freshness and quality throughout the delivery process,” Lenior explained.​ That packaging approach and tight delivery windows are designed to reassure customers who are used to inspecting their fruit and veg in‑store. Over time, additional Harris Farm locations will be added as fulfilment nodes, broadening coverage across Sydney.​ On the economics side, Amazon is leaning heavily on Prime. Prime members receive free shipping on Harris Farm orders of $100 or more, while non‑Prime customers unlock free delivery at $200; there are no service or bag fees on top of the groceries and the applicable delivery fee. Lenior kept the framing simple: “As with all aspects of our Prime offering, we’re committed to ensuring our customers see value.”​ For Amazon, that value equation sits within a broader ecosystem play. Groceries are low‑margin and operationally intense, but they are also high‑frequency and sticky. If Prime members start using Amazon for the weekly shop, the perceived value of their subscription rises – and so does the likelihood they will buy everything from electronics to back‑to‑school supplies in the same ecosystem. Localism as a competitive edge One of the more interesting aspects of the partnership is how it mixes global infrastructure with local positioning. Harris Farm has built its brand around “the natural joy of food”, sustainability initiatives like Imperfect Picks, and a market‑style experience that feels distinctly different from big‑box supermarkets.​ Lenior argued that Amazon’s marketplace model is well‑suited to preserving that DNA rather than flattening it. “We support 14,000 Australian businesses that are already selling on Amazon Australia,” he said. “Harris Farm is a family-owned Australian business that works with over 1000 local suppliers and farmers, and they care about quality, and that aligns perfectly with what our customers are looking for, and what our business is completely obsessed with. We’re really focused on broadening the selection, providing value to our customers, and the convenience that we deliver when they want it.” In practical terms, that means Harris Farm controls its offer and sourcing, while Amazon provides the discovery layer, transaction infrastructure and delivery network. Customers experience Harris Farm’s product curation but wrapped in Amazon’s familiar UX and delivery promise. What success looks like from here In the near term, success will be measured in adoption across Sydney as more suburbs come online and additional Harris Farm stores join the network. But Lenior is already thinking in behavioural terms: can Amazon become a natural default for the weekly food shop in the same way it has for many non‑food categories?​ “Big picture, success for us is customers enjoying the great value and convenient delivery options that they get from Amazon and coming back to shop for more selection, and the same would apply with Harris Farm,” he said. The timing of the launch – just as households think about back‑to‑school – is deliberate. “Customers right now are thinking back to school, and now, in addition to the new sneakers and lunchbox, they can also get the fresh produce to fill the lunchbox.” For Australia’s entrenched grocery players, Amazon’s entry into fresh – even via a single premium partner – is a clear signal. The battleground is no longer just shelf space or fuel discounts; it is who can combine quality, local provenance, price and logistics into the most seamless, habit‑forming experience. With Harris Farm at its side, Amazon has just stepped onto that field. Further reading: Amazon invites public to tour Melbourne fulfilment centre