BusinessSupermarkets

Harris Farm halves losses as sales approach $1bn

Harris Farm Market store interior
The company’s losses halved to $11 million in one year
By Harry Booth

Nationwide grocery chain Harris Farm has shrunk its losses on the balance sheet, as the company approached $1 billion in annual sales.

In its most recent accounts submitted to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), for the 12 months ending June 29, Harris Farm recorded revenue of $925.5 million, according to the Australian Financial Review.

For the same period in 2024, the company recorded revenue of $789.7 million.

However, the losses for the 2024 period totalled $22 million, which halved to $11.4 million last year.

Harris Farm opened its first store in Villawood, NSW, in 1971. The family-owned business now has 33 stores.

In November 2025, CEO Angus Harris told CommBank that the company is continuing to develop its portfolio as it moves towards becoming a premium grocer and differentiating itself from market leaders Woolworths and Coles.

“When I joined the business about 25 years ago, we were essentially a fruit and veg store, around 80 per cent of our range,” he said. “Today, that’s closer to 45 to 50 per cent, so expanding what we offer to those same customers is a big opportunity.”

