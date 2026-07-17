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Standout stores in the US: Monday Swimwear, Toast, Leica

Monday Swimwear's new New York store.
Monday Swimwear’s new New York store.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
From swimwear to cameras, these new stores showcase the best in retail design. Monday Swimwear New York City This April, the buzzy American lifestyle brand Monday Swimwear opened its second retail location and first flagship store in SoHo, New York, at 464 Broome Street (see above). Monday Swimwear was co-founded by Australian Natasha Oakley and Oakland, California native Devin Brugman, who named the brand after the weekday based on the idea that if you’re in a bikini on a Monday, then you mus

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