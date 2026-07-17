Standout stores in the US: Monday Swimwear, Toast, Leica

then you must be having a pretty great day. The influencer-entrepreneur duo launched Monday Swimwear in 2014 as a DTC-first brand meant to fill a gap in the market for timeless, body-positive swimwear. After growing support from everyday and celebrity fans, including Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen and Shay Mitchell, the pair opened their first retail location in Beverly Hills, California, in September 2025. The brand’s Manhattan-based shop is set within a historic cast-iron building, yet subtle references to the coast are woven throughout, lending a light, breathable atmosphere – an invitation to pause within the rhythm of the city. White oak and limestone pedestals ground the space, introducing soft pinks, tans and nudes, while above, the original tin ceiling has been gently washed to retain its detail while blending into the overall palette. Display fixtures are clad in nude terracotta tile, bringing texture and a sun-washed quality. The shop was designed in collaboration with husband-and-wife duo Jess and Jonathan Nahon of New York-based firm Sugarhouse Architecture + Design. Both Oakley and Brugman noted that the furnishings and architecture took cues from the “curves of the human form”, while the store’s neutral-toned palette was inspired by coastal landscapes and a wide range of natural skin tones. Toast Los Angeles, California This spring, UK clothing and homeware brand Toast opened another West Coast store in Los Angeles, following its recent debut in San Francisco, as part of an ongoing e-commerce-led expansion strategy. Rosie McKissock, Toast’s head of brand, revealed that 70 per cent of the brand’s business is generated via online channels. With a digital-first strategy, Toast has relied on data from online sales to determine where its customers are most likely to show up in real life. The brand’s insights initially led to the launch of several locations in New York before expanding to the West Coast to tap into growing demand across California. Located in West Hollywood’s design district at 352 North Robertson Boulevard, Toast’s store reflects category performance, McKissock noted. While womenswear remains the core of the business, homeware is performing particularly strongly in California, accounting for about 25 per cent of Toast’s product mix. The brand was founded in 1997 by husband-and-wife duo Jessica and Jamie Seaton, former archaeologists living in West Wales, as a small mail-order operation focused on nightwear and loungewear. As the business grew, the founders expanded into additional product categories inspired by nature, functional design and an aesthetically grounded way of living. A majority stake was sold to French Connection in 2000 before the business was fully acquired by Danish fashion group Bestseller in 2018. Today, Toast has about 20 stores across the UK and continues to expand its US footprint in states including New York, California, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Leica Chicago, Illinois In April, German camera brand Leica opened its first Chicago store on the city’s iconic Magnificent Mile. “Chicago has always had this incredible balance of grit and refinement,” Leica Camera North America president Mike Giannattasio said. “It’s a city with a deeply rooted cultural identity, but also one that constantly reinvents itself. That duality aligns very naturally with Leica. There’s a strong photographic heritage here, from architecture to street photography, and a community that truly values craft and storytelling.” Located at 800 North Michigan Avenue, the new space is intended to be more than a retail store, serving as a cultural hub where creatives can gather to explore and discuss photography. The 5,000-square-foot, two-level location showcases Leica’s camera range alongside a gallery hosting rotating exhibitions and workshop spaces for photographers of all skill levels. The store also includes a coffee bar, library and lounge area designed to encourage visitors to spend time learning about Leica’s history and the iconic images captured using its cameras. “We wanted it to feel like a place you can spend time in, not just pass through,” Giannattasio said. “Whether you’re there to explore the latest technology, experience an exhibition, attend a talk or simply take a moment to slow down, the space invites you to engage with photography in a more meaningful way.”